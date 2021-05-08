Saturated of matches as it has been in the last monthscarry 50 ficials, but very condensed since 2021 began), the Barça ha grateful the White week. Beyond the roast at Messi’s house, which already has two files underway (one from LaLiga and another from the Generalitat). The players have been able to rest. Especially veterans. Alba, Busquets or Messi they have been able to put gasoline in their legs and I hammered to recover of his discomfort in his right knee. Since the Cup final, it is seen for leagues that the central player plays touched. His very high level, however, allows him to compete at a certain level. But today’s test is serious. You waiting nothing less than Luis Suarez. They know each other so well that the duel points to epic.

Piqué is not the only footballer who has played with discomfort. Sergiño Dest also drags problems Y Pedri has had some muscular fatigue. Braithwaite was the novelty on the list. Barça knows that victory is more than three points. Also by the goalaverage with the rojiblancos. If he wins, he would assert his best overall goal difference (+47 for Barça to +39 for rojiblancos). And you must take care of the multiple ties. With the Seville has it good resolved (1-1 and 0-2). With the Madrid, lost (1-3 and 2-0). In the event of a quadruple tie, Madrid is favored and Barça is obliged to beat Atleti to dominate it with those of Simeone and Sevilla.