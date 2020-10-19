It was the 71st minute and Barcelona continued to lose 1-0 at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum. After a counterattack play by Getafe, Griezmann managed to clear a ball to the corner after a dangerous cross inside the area. Without an audience in the stands that can cover the sounds that are inside the field, an indignant appeared Gerard Piqué, who began to loudly reproach his companions for the umpteenth lack of concentration: “Come on man !, Vaaa !, Host !, What little blood, damn !, Come on !, Whore shit already, host!”.

Gol’s cameras were the ones that captured this situation, which openly reflects that Ronald Koeman still has a long way to go. to fit all the pieces. Likewise, it also makes it very clear the degree of leadership of Piqué in the field, that he has enough stripes to squeeze all his teammates and no one is capable of replicating it.

A lack of attitude from the team was also noted at specific times, especially after the fouls that the youngest received in the field, especially Pedri and Ansu Fati, without the rest of the companions reacting immediately to protect them.

Obviously Koeman is still building a team, but in situations like these it is shown that it is still in a first phase, because a team is not only eleven players arranged on a blackboard, but a cohesive block where everyone goes to one.