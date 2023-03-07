Piqué’s parents go against Shakira for controversial decision: “An outrageous”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Montserrat Bernabeu, Gerard Piqué and Shakira.
Montserrat Bernabeu, Gerard Piqué and Shakira.
The former player’s family is no longer contained. The forms seem to be left behind.
Shakira and Piqué, in practice, have not been able to separate. And hardly do it at all, because the bond of the two children left by their love, Milan and Sasha, will be eternal.
What is striking is that although they no longer maintain contact, the news continues to put them on the same line. Above all, because the impact of their separation, after twelve years of relationship, does not stop causing echoes among their followers.
This weekend a controversial gesture that Piqué and Clara Chía, his new girlfriend, would have made before the fixed gaze of a ‘paparazzi’ who insistently asked about Shakira, made headlines. And this Monday, it was news that the former player’s parents oppose the future that Shakira wants for Milan and Sasha.
(The latest: Piqué got tired: they leak a strong warning to Shakira after their controversy worsens).
Piqué’s parents oppose Shakira
According to ‘Informalia’, Shakira would have made the decision to urgently travel to the United States so that her father can be treated there.
And in the midst of that idea, the portal mentioning that the Barranquillera woman would take her two children to Miami stands out. The problem is that, maintains the publication, “At this moment, the former Barcelona player has no communication about the departure of his children.”
This situation aroused the annoyance of Piqué’s parents, as ‘Informalia’ maintains that they consider Shakira’s idea “outrageous”. Especially because of the conditional that minors would have to leave school in Spain without the academic period having finished yet; which is why they would be opposed to seeing them leave.
(It may interest you: Fredy Guarín responds: forceful reaction after a strong interview with Sara Uribe).
🚨 OFFICIAL
A video of the mother of #Pique taking the face of #Shakira and asking him to keep quiet
The Colombian does not seem very comfortable with the action of her mother-in-law, this has become a big mess 😅pic.twitter.com/9VOulsbV3i
— Victor Landeros E (@victorlanderos) January 25, 2023
