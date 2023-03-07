Piqué’s parents go against Shakira for controversial decision: “An outrageous”

Shakira and Piqué, in practice, have not been able to separate. And hardly do it at all, because the bond of the two children left by their love, Milan and Sasha, will be eternal.

What is striking is that although they no longer maintain contact, the news continues to put them on the same line. Above all, because the impact of their separation, after twelve years of relationship, does not stop causing echoes among their followers.

This weekend a controversial gesture that Piqué and Clara Chía, his new girlfriend, would have made before the fixed gaze of a ‘paparazzi’ who insistently asked about Shakira, made headlines. And this Monday, it was news that the former player’s parents oppose the future that Shakira wants for Milan and Sasha.

Piqué’s parents oppose Shakira

Piqué’s father, and Shakira. Photo: YouTube Screenshots

According to ‘Informalia’, Shakira would have made the decision to urgently travel to the United States so that her father can be treated there.

And in the midst of that idea, the portal mentioning that the Barranquillera woman would take her two children to Miami stands out. The problem is that, maintains the publication, “At this moment, the former Barcelona player has no communication about the departure of his children.”

This situation aroused the annoyance of Piqué’s parents, as ‘Informalia’ maintains that they consider Shakira’s idea “outrageous”. Especially because of the conditional that minors would have to leave school in Spain without the academic period having finished yet; which is why they would be opposed to seeing them leave.

