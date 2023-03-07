Tuesday, March 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Piqué’s parents go against Shakira for controversial decision: “An outrageous”

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Piqué’s parents go against Shakira for controversial decision: “An outrageous”


close

Piqué's mother with an obscene gesture

Montserrat Bernabeu, Gerard Piqué and Shakira.

Photo:

Screenshot ‘CHANCE’, EFE

Montserrat Bernabeu, Gerard Piqué and Shakira.

The former player’s family is no longer contained. The forms seem to be left behind.

Shakira and Piqué, in practice, have not been able to separate. And hardly do it at all, because the bond of the two children left by their love, Milan and Sasha, will be eternal.

What is striking is that although they no longer maintain contact, the news continues to put them on the same line. Above all, because the impact of their separation, after twelve years of relationship, does not stop causing echoes among their followers.

This weekend a controversial gesture that Piqué and Clara Chía, his new girlfriend, would have made before the fixed gaze of a ‘paparazzi’ who insistently asked about Shakira, made headlines. And this Monday, it was news that the former player’s parents oppose the future that Shakira wants for Milan and Sasha.

See also  Abramovich's Blues: Who Can Buy Chelsea?

(The latest: Piqué got tired: they leak a strong warning to Shakira after their controversy worsens).

Piqué’s parents oppose Shakira

Piqué’s father, and Shakira.

Photo:

YouTube Screenshots

According to ‘Informalia’, Shakira would have made the decision to urgently travel to the United States so that her father can be treated there.

And in the midst of that idea, the portal mentioning that the Barranquillera woman would take her two children to Miami stands out. The problem is that, maintains the publication, “At this moment, the former Barcelona player has no communication about the departure of his children.”

This situation aroused the annoyance of Piqué’s parents, as ‘Informalia’ maintains that they consider Shakira’s idea “outrageous”. Especially because of the conditional that minors would have to leave school in Spain without the academic period having finished yet; which is why they would be opposed to seeing them leave.

(It may interest you: Fredy Guarín responds: forceful reaction after a strong interview with Sara Uribe).

More news

SPORTS

See also  "Piqué and Clara Chía watching 'Monotonia', by Shakira": the viral video in the world

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Piqués #parents #Shakira #controversial #decision #outrageous

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Juscelino Filho clarifies accusations and says he has a clean record

Juscelino Filho clarifies accusations and says he has a clean record

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result