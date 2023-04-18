The tense rupture that the Colombian has experienced Shakira and ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué He does not leave aside his family surroundings, which to date have also been part of this entire media episode.

In fact, Pique’s mother, Montserrat Bernabéu Guitart, has been on the scene several times because of what is said to have been a harsh relationship with the Colombian.

Right now there is controversy due to the apparent bad relationship that the father of the former soccer player would also have with his son’s ex-partner.

your worst anguish

Montserrat Bernabeu, Gerard Piqué and Shakira. Photo: Screenshot ‘CHANCE’, EFE

Meanwhile, Montserrat Bernabéu decided to give an interview to a Spanish medium, aware that the subject of her son would be the focus.

In this space, Montserrat tried to stay strong, but she broke down when she remembered one of the most dramatic moments she experienced for her son.

The mother relived an episode from 2012, when Gerard Piqué, in a match at the Camp Nou, hit his head hard in a play with the footballer Drogba.

“I remember that at that time I was in the field. When I saw it, it wasn’t very good, it came to my head. In fact, it’s still hard for me to talk about it,” he said between silences and holding back tears.

“He kept playing, but he didn’t know where he was. He was disoriented and had suffered a major head trauma,” he said.

Silence on Shakira theme

Shakira and Piqué’s mother. Photo: YouTube, Twitter Montserrat Bernabeu

Montserrat was forceful with the medium and asked not to be consulted on the subject of Shakira and her son.

Piqué’s mother did not want to make any kind of comment about the Colombian singer, her son or her new partner.

