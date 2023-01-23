Gerard Piqué and Shakira do not stop being news in Spain. For more than six months, when they announced their separation after twelve years of relationship, the now former Barcelona player and the singer from Barranquilla have filled the tabloids every day.

In this 2023, when it seemed that the waters were going to calm down, the release of Shakira’s song with Bizarrap once again shook the scene due to the strong darts that the artist launched against the former defender.

In fact, in the midst of comparisons between Twingos and Ferraris, and Casios and Rolexes, the families of both public figures have been dotted. And Piqué’s, according to the press, has not stayed still. Not in vain, a recording of Montserrat Bernabeu, the mother of the symbol of Barcelona, ​​last Sunday, has become a source of controversy in Spain.

Everything, for an alleged obscene gesture what the renowned doctor would have done, after a question about Shakira.

(You can read: Shakira and Piqué make a ‘truce’ for their son’s birthday: this was the celebration).

The controversial obscene gesture

The witch is looking into the kitchen of her children’s grandparents’ house. Photo: YouTube Bizarrap / Guttman Institute website

“How do you feel about having a witch here focused on your house?” A reporter asks Bernabeu, upon arrival at Milan’s birthday party, one of Piqué and Shakira’s children.

The woman, as a co-driver in her family car, first stands still. Then, as seen in the video of the moment, recorded by ‘CHANCE’, The woman looks at the camera and conspicuously raises what would be her middle finger.

This gesture has been classified as an obscene gesture by several Internet users on social networks.

Mrs. Bernabeu’s unexpected reaction comes amid the controversy in which her son is involved, after press reports accused him of having been unfaithful to his new partner, the young Catalan Clara Chía Martí.

So far, Piqué has not ruled on these latest movements.

More news