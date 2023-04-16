Piqué’s father, to the wall: unexpected reaction after asking about Shakira’s house

The novel of the separation of Shakira and Piqué seems to have no end. Despite the fact that the singer from Barranquilla has already left Barcelona to settle in the United States with her children, in search of a new life, the tabloids continue to delve into the ties that have not been completely broken during the breakup of the former soccer player and the artist .

This week it was echoed that Shakira was supposedly evaluating options to try to prevent Clara Chía, Piqué’s new girlfriend, from having more contact with her children.

Pending confirmation of these ideas, the biggest stir was caused by an unpublished video of Piqué’s father, Mr. Joan Piqué, in which he is seen confronted by the alleged eviction of the Barranquillera.

The reaction of the father of Shakira’s ex-partner: unexpected and striking.

They confront Piqué’s father

Up to now, according to different entertainment media, everything indicates that Joan Piqué would have sent Shakira an eviction letter for the eviction of the property in which he lived during most of his era in Barcelona.

Although the complete document has not been known, several ‘paparazzi’ take it for granted. Not surprisingly, the ‘CHANCE’ team, from ‘Europa Press’, went looking for Gerard Piqué’s father to ask him.

In the recording of the moment, it is seen how the man, apparently, he feels confronted and goes for a run.



You can barely hear him say on the recording, in Catalan: “What a siege yours is.”

So far, neither Piqué nor Shakira have confirmed the existence of the alleged letter.

