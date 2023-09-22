The singer from Barranquilla Shakira This Wednesday he released his new song, ‘El Jefe’, and once again caused a sensation among his fans and the media.

In the subject ‘The boss’Shakira throws strong darts, including a particular one against her ex-father-in-law, Gerard Piqué’s father: “But there is still my ex-father-in-law who does not step into the grave”, a phrase that has generated controversy

Joan Piqué responds

Piqué’s reaction when listening to the song ‘El Jefe’ Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique / Screenshot

Well, from Piqué’s surroundings they did not stay still. The ex-footballer’s own father, Joan Piquéreacted in his own way to the dart that was sent to him.

According to the Mamarazzis podcast, by Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, Piqué’s father put a fragment of this topic in his state of affairs. WhatsAppwhich is visible to anyone who has you in their contact list.

But there is more. “She has changed the photo of her for an image from the movie Dances with Wolves, by Kevin Costner, and in the ‘nick’ she has put ‘Dancing with wolves’in clear reference to Shakira,” they say in the program.

It is speculated that Joan is referring to the part of the song in which Shakira says ““A wolf like me is not for guys like you.”



According to press reports, at the time Joan Piqué, Gerard Piqué’s father, had sent an eviction letter to the Barranquilla woman, asking her to vacate her house in Barcelona, ​​after the divorce. However, that has never been confirmed.

According to the reporters, Monserrat Bernabeu, Piqué’s mother ‘liked’ the publication of the artist’s new song, which could be interpreted as a way to react publicly to her ex-daughter-in-law’s criticism.

Shakira, diva



The song has been a success Photo: youtube screenshot

This Tuesday, Shakira received Latin Grammy nominations in the Song of the Year category for “Acróstico” “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” and “TQG” in the Record of the Year category and Best Pop Song for ” Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″, as well as in the Best Urban Fusion/Performance category for “TQG”, making her one of the most nominated artists this year.

Earlier this month, Shakira received the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. In honor of her award, Shakira gave a stunning performance of her biggest hits.

Additionally, Wyclef Jean presented her with the prestigious Vanguard Award in recognition of her global impact on music, followed by an emotional acceptance speech from Shakira.

The performance of Shakira became the most viewed YouTube video of the VMAs and it is the most shared video on the channel MTV in over a year, reaffirming her place in pop culture as a performance icon and stunning visual artist.

