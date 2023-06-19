Between Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí, wedding bells ring. According to the entertainment media in Spain, the former Barcelona player and his partner would be a few days away from announcing their marriage. As reported in the Iberian country, the communication would arrive next weekend, within the framework of the wedding of Marc, brother of the former world champion defender in 2010.

So far, as has been said, Shakira would not be in favor of her two children, Sasha and Milan, attending the wedding. However, no one from the singer’s environment has confirmed these intentions.

Meanwhile, for the followers of the Catalan, the position of Piqué’s family that the renowned ‘show’ of ‘El programa de Ana Rosa’, on Spanish television, has revealed in the midst of wedding rumors, is striking.

position exposes why Piqué would marry Clara Chía, as he never did with Shakira.

(Shakira: the alleged plan to ‘boycott’ the marriage between Piqué and Clara Chía).

Why Piqué would marry Clara Chía as he never did with Shakira

Shakira, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia

The preparations for the wedding of Piqué and Clara Chía, according to ‘El programa de Ana Rosa’, “are starting now, it will be in Barcelona or near Barcelona, ​​they have started with some steps…”.

As stated by the presenter Paloma García-Pelayo, Gerard Piqué would be very excited to take the step he never did with Shakira.



In fact, among the reasons for his decision, the family would have played a transcendental role. Or at least that’s how García-Pelayo put it, who seemed to say that the comparison between Shakira and Clara Chía is common at ‘the table’ in Piqué’s circle.

“Piqué’s family has a lot to do with it, Shakira’s arrival revolutionized a lot, she was a very international person… instead, The family is delighted with Clara Chía because she is someone from home, who speaks Catalan, they are very similar, from a great family and everything is easier“, sentenced the presenter of the popular ‘heart program’.

(Also: Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía: hard blow, the announcement that is not surprising).

The wedding between Marc Piqué and María, a young woman with whom the brother of the former Catalan defender has been in a relationship for almost a decade, is scheduled for June 24.

Within the framework of the ceremony, it is said, the wedding announcement between Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía would arrive.

More news

SPORTS