Gerard Pique and Shakira they started 2023 just as they ended 2022: with controversies and headlines in the tabloids.

The former Catalan soccer player and the singer from Barranquilla continue to arouse all kinds of news due to the breakup of their love relationship after twelve years of relationship.

When everything indicated that tranquility was going to appear in their surroundings-after reaching a separation agreement-, the release of Shakira’s new song with the Argentine Bizarrap he unleashed a storm from which they will hardly escape soon.

In fact, after Piqué’s last response – that riotous arrival in a Renault Twingo to the last day of the King’s League -, it became known the reaction of the Spanish family. And it is, according to the Spanish press, quite forceful.

Piqué’s family explodes

After it became known that Shakira played her new production at full volume, having her ex-mother-in-law a few meters away, the program ‘Sálvame’, from the Spanish channel ‘Telecinco’, revealed the reaction of Piqué’s family to all the echo that has caused the strong song of the barranquillera against ‘Geri’.

The experienced presenter Mayte Ametlla stated that someone from her team received an audio from a member of Piqué’s family in which her desire for the Barranquillera “disappear from their lives”.

“The verdict is devastating, the truth is that they feel a lot of pain and sadness, even stupefaction. What does that audio say about the Piqué-Bernabéu family? I cannot specify who it is, but I assure you that it is a direct audio from Piqué’s family (…) They don’t care if life is going well or badly, but They ask him to disappear permanently from their lives”said the ‘host’ at first.

“They are worried about the trial because they know it will take forever. Even, They talk about the manipulation that Shakira is exercising against the family of her ex-partner. A manipulation that Shakira would be exercising against the family, in this case, manipulating her own children against the paternal grandparents. What’s more, Gerard had to convince one of her children for an hour to enter her grandparents’ house, ”added the woman in her last appearance.

So far, apart from the press versions, no direct pronouncements from those close to Piqué have been known.

