Will you answer him? Shakira He started the year with “Music Session #53”, together with Bizarrap, which became a worldwide hit. This song generated endless reactions and even became a trend on social networks for all the darts that he sent to his ex-partner Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chía. However, the ex-soccer player would be considering paying the mother of his children with the same coin and responding with a shootout, nothing more and nothing less than the Argentine rapper.

Apparently, the Spaniard would like to continue with the controversy and, therefore, he would be about to resort to the urban artist to surprise all his followers with a collaboration.

Would Gerard Piqué release a song with Bizarrap?

It all started when Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué talked about the streamer event “La Velada del Año III”, which would have the participation of Rosario Flores, Ozuna, Quevedo (who collaborated with Bizarrap), María Becerra, and more, when the ex-soccer player had an idea.

“That if one day a Bizarrap session is done with me, it would not be a shot, it would be something really big, We are talking about a five-liter or 10-liter bottle of something powerful, you understand, a shot seems little to me ”, Piqué assured in the transmission.

Did Piqué make Shakira a jealous scene for recording a video clip with Maluma?

Recently, it was learned of a scenario in which the former soccer player would have made a scene of jealousy to the Colombian singer with Maluma during the filming of the song “Clandestino”. According to information from Jordi Martin, Piqué appeared unannounced in the recording that took place in Barcelona.

“At three in the morning, when they had been filming for several hours, Gerard Piqué showed up without prior notice (…) as a result of jealousy and insecurity, he shows up in full filming,” said the Spanish paparazzi.