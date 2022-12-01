The ex-footballer Gerard Piqué and the Colombian singer Shakira They have already sealed the separation agreement before a Barcelona judge, according to the latest news about the ex-partner.

The agreement was reached after months of negotiations between their legal teams after their separation, announced this spring.

After signing the agreement, Gerard Piqué’s lawyer, Ramon Tamborero, explained to the press that “they are both calmer, more relaxed” and have thought “of the good of their children”.

controversial prediction

But another version has shaken the international media, and it has to do with Piqué’s timing and future with his partner. Clara Chia Martiwho have been seen better than ever, very united and, apparently, with serious plans.

The young woman is a Public Relations student. Photo: Instagram: @clara.chiamartii @Shakira

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí have been seen together and happy, so it is said that they could start a family soon, since Piqué wants to have a third child.

But also, it is assured that Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía are going to get married soon, this version arises according to Mhoni Seerthe famous Cuban fortune teller who usually makes predictions and guesses about celebrities.

But the prediction goes further, as it ensures that the wedding would be closer than thought: at the beginning of 2023.

“The letter from the star and the crazy one comes out, he is already preparing a wedding, with his parents, friends from Barcelona and he has already marked a distance with Shakira, but not with his children,” Mhoni said when reading the letters.

And then he indicated the controversial date of the wedding: “Piqué is going to be a father with Clara Chía and he is getting married on February 2, 2023 and the story is over,” he assured on his YouTube channel.

February 2 is not just any date, as it is Shakira’s birthday, for which the portal assures that it could be “revenge” towards the Colombian.

Will the pythoness be right this time? The truth is that her words are already echoed in the international press, just now that Piqué and Shakira reach agreements on their separation and the future of their children.

