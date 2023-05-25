Piqué would change his position due to the presence of his children in Shakira’s ‘Acrostic’

Much commotion was generated by the music video of the Colombian artist Shakira‘Acrostic’, for the participation of their children Sasha and Milan.



It has been said in the international press that Gerard Piqué did not like the artist’s decision to include minors in the video very badly.

Not only because they are minors, but because apparently the ex-soccer player was not aware of such a decision and that would have irritated him.

Pique already decided

It had been speculating that Piqué would take legal action against his ex-partner, due to this decision, advised by his lawyer.

However, this Wednesday the version runs in different Spanish media that finally Piqué will not sue Shakira for this reason.



According to Informalia, “the judge and the Barcelona Family Prosecutor expected Piqué to sue the singer for exposing the children. But after a few days weighing his response, this Wednesday, Piqué has made the decision not to denounce Shakira so as not to mix the children again in another legal mess.”

La Vanguardia, citing “solvent sources”, previously exposed the alleged move that Shakira would have made to legally protect herself from the eventual lawsuit.

According to the newspaper, Shakira “has decided to dispense with the services of the office run by Pilar Mañé in Barcelona and place her interests in the hands of an American lawyer.” A legal move to face what is to come in relation to her ex-partner.

