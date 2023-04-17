Piqué would be a father again, but Clara Chía would not get pregnant: this is known

The drama of Piqué and Shakira continues to see new chapters. This weekend, the father of the former Barcelona player was questioned about the alleged eviction letter that he sent to the Barranquillera, before his departure for the United States. And his reaction, unexpected, became a trend.

Now, with said recording in the background, Piqué’s supposed plan to become a father again echoed. What is striking, says the program ‘Gossip no Like’, is that Clara Chía would not get pregnant, as Shakira did at the time to give birth to Milan and Sasha, the only two children the former Catalan defender has today.

Piqué would be a father again

Photo: Instagram Piqué, Screenshot YouTube

According to what the host of the aforementioned entertainment show, the Argentine Javier Ceriani, would have stated, Piqué would have his first daughter in his plans.



“It’s a bombshell,” said the presenter.

Although the former player has never referred to this idea, the tabloids maintain that Piqué would seek to join the group of athletes who have children through a surrogate.

As reported by the Mexican and Spanish media, Clara Chía would not want to get pregnant, as Shakira did at the time. However, such information has not been confirmed.

In the world of football, Cristiano Ronaldo and James Rodríguez have been two of the great figures who have chosen to have children thanks to surrogacy.

