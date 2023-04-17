Monday, April 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Piqué would be a father again, but Clara Chía would not get pregnant: this is known

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 17, 2023
in Sports
0
Piqué would be a father again, but Clara Chía would not get pregnant: this is known


close

Piqué, Clara Chía and Shakira

Piqué, Clara Chía and Shakira.

Photo:

Instagram Gerard Pique, YouTube Shakira

Piqué, Clara Chia and Shakira.

The press assures that it is a ‘bombshell’. Especially because of the role of the young Catalan in the process.

The drama of Piqué and Shakira continues to see new chapters. This weekend, the father of the former Barcelona player was questioned about the alleged eviction letter that he sent to the Barranquillera, before his departure for the United States. And his reaction, unexpected, became a trend.

See also  Piqué and Clara Chía, kings in 'Kings League'; Shakira is not the 'patron', video

Now, with said recording in the background, Piqué’s supposed plan to become a father again echoed. What is striking, says the program ‘Gossip no Like’, is that Clara Chía would not get pregnant, as Shakira did at the time to give birth to Milan and Sasha, the only two children the former Catalan defender has today.

Piqué would be a father again

Photo:

Instagram Piqué, Screenshot YouTube

According to what the host of the aforementioned entertainment show, the Argentine Javier Ceriani, would have stated, Piqué would have his first daughter in his plans.

“It’s a bombshell,” said the presenter.

Although the former player has never referred to this idea, the tabloids maintain that Piqué would seek to join the group of athletes who have children through a surrogate.

As reported by the Mexican and Spanish media, Clara Chía would not want to get pregnant, as Shakira did at the time. However, such information has not been confirmed.

(Also: “Peng Shuai is fine”: EL TIEMPO publishes the latest on the missing Chinese woman).

See also  Piqué's parents go against Shakira for controversial decision: "An outrageous"

In the world of football, Cristiano Ronaldo and James Rodríguez have been two of the great figures who have chosen to have children thanks to surrogacy.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Piqué #father #Clara #Chía #pregnant

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Chiara Ferragni announces the second season of The Ferragnez and talks about Sanremo: “There will be a special episode”

Chiara Ferragni announces the second season of The Ferragnez and talks about Sanremo: "There will be a special episode"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result