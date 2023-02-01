A few hours ago a video was released that, despite not having sound, speaks. There, it was possible to see the surprising gesture that one of the children of Gerard Piqué and Shakira had towards his father. Despite the fact that the Catalan appears before the cameras happy and sure of his romance with Clara Chía, not everything seems to be rosy and much less towards the bosom of his family.

Unexpected reaction from Piqué’s son

Photo: AFP, YouTube Bizarrep

In the last few hours, Piqué went to the vicinity of Shakira’s house in search of his two little ones, 9-year-old Milan and 7-year-old Sasha. After a long wait, the eldest arrived first, who took advantage of a few minutes alone to talk with his father while his brother was still on the property with the singer.

After a while of waiting, Piqué received his son Sasha, who got into the truck with a low spirit. It was back then when The ex-soccer player greeted him with a kiss on the cheek and he immediately “deleted” it with his arm. Without waiting any longer, the Catalan undertook his journey, very serious and at full speed after his own son’s supposed gesture of rejection.

(Be sure to read: Piqué: Colombian comment on a photo with Clara Chía is the most popular of all).

Sasha’s unexpected reaction generated the astonishment of the press stationed next to Piqué’s truck.

From social networks, Shakira’s fans assured that this reflects how their children went through their mother’s suffering.

“Anyone would do what your son did”; “Piqué got angry, he started from one”; “It hit him like a bomb, which was not expected”; “For me, he was crying and wiping away his tears” and “That’s because of the damage you did to Shakira and your children” or “The kiss of Judas?”, are some of the reactions of Internet users to the gesture of the small for the former soccer player.

THE NATION, FROM ARGENTINA

OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

(GDA)

More news