Gerard Piqué was the man of the weekend in Spain. The former Barcelona player stole all eyes on account of the success of his innovative King’s League project, a seven-a-side soccer league with sui generis rules, at the end of his first season.

In his first face-to-face event, after several months of Internet transmissions, Piqué’s ‘toy’ brought together more than 90,000 people. And he did it at the mythical Camp Nou, a stadium that has witnessed the feats of Johan Cruyff and Lionel Messi, among others.

What is striking is that in the middle of his celebration, Piqué had a difficult time, as the issue of Shakira’s separation came up in the middle of the ‘show’ of the local ‘freestylers’ Chuty and Gazir.

Although some of her followers classified it as a “revenge” against the Barranquillera, many others have celebrated it as a triumph for the singer. Piqué’s face at that moment: an ally for those who think that Shakira was victorious.

‘Shakira, at Piqué’s house’

Photo: Screenshot King’s League Infojobs, Instagram Shakira

In the midst of the party that took place at the Camp Nou, the greatest media echo, in addition to the arrival by helicopter of Piqué and his entourage, was the presentation of the Spanish freestylers Chuty and Gazir.

This, due to references to Shakira that they used during their presentation, after one of the King’s League participants suggested they improvise on the barranquillera.

(Piqué: secrets of the powerful cocktail with which he intends to make world history).

Chuty was the first to make the audience scream, with a subtle reference to the Shakira and Bizarrap session:



“Because people know that the Saiyans are going to win, clearly”.

Gazir then replied: “I’m not here to be criticized, I’m just here to do freestyle, I’m sorry that I’m salty-Pique”.

At that point, the cries of the King’s League supporters took over the Camp Nou.

“You were the Pedri of Hip-Hop, but I am god, I am worth two out of 22”Chuty told him afterwards.

Pique’s reaction

Photo: Screenshot King’s League

And although most of the media have only replicated the improvisation of the popular rappers, the specialized ‘CHANCE’, from Europa Press, published Piqué’s reaction at the moment in which the wave of references to Shakira began.

As seen in the video of the moment, published on his website, one of the former player’s teammates was the first to ‘jump’ after the first taunt.

And although Piqué seemed concentrated on his cell phone, before the bustle of the public, he turned and seemed to say: “What did he say?”

“Clearly,” the friend replied to Piqué, who was given away by his expression of discomfort.

