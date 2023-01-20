Gerard Piqué does not stop. The former Barcelona soccer player, ‘condemned’ to the public pillory for the strong darts thrown at him by Shakira – his ex-partner – in his latest musical release, remains firm despite the criticism that reaches him from all sides.

The world champion with Spain in 2010 has shown himself to be very confident with his King’s League project and has also responded, very much in his own style, to each of the attacks made by his ex-partner.

The videos wearing a Casio watcha brand that the woman from Barranquilla compared to a Rolex in her last song, or arriving in a Renault Twingoa car model that the singer put ‘next to’ a Ferrari’, have been her ways of saying ‘present’ in the middle of the volcano that erupts around her.

In fact, this week it was learned that Piqué was in Paris, within the framework of the NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls, which attracted the presence of many personalities. Between them, Irina Shyak, Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriendwho was his rival in so many classics between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Their very close encounter did not go unnoticed by the Spanish press.

Not in vain, when the video of his kind moment became known, ‘Telecinco’, an Iberian medium, headlined on its web portal: “The approach of Gerard Piqué and Irina Shayk after Shakira’s song”.

I hammered, with the ex of ‘CR7’

As read in the entertainment media, Piqué did not travel to Paris with Clara Chíahis girlfriend, supposedly to avoid subjecting her to more exposure, after the one that Shakira’s song caused recently.

In fact, in the largest number of videos that swarm through social networks, he is seen alone. However, he echoed the meeting he had with the Russian model, Irina Shayk.

As seen in the clips shared by ‘GalaFr’, the ex-girlfriend of ‘CR7’, who later had a relationship with actor Bradley Cooper, went to where Piqué was sitting to greet him and take a photo.

The former Catalan defender kindly agreed and did not hide his smile.

