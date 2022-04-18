Gerard Hammered will give explanations about the audios that link him to commissions for taking the Spanish Super Cup to Arabia together with Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF. The information published by The confidential links Kosmos, Gerard Piqué’s company, with the collection of 4 million euros for each edition of the tournament that is played in Saudi Arabia.

The Barcelona center-back has decided to give his version and has announced it through his social networks. He will do it on his Twitch channel starting at 11:30 p.m.once the match between Barcelona and Cádiz in LaLiga Santander is over. Piqué is injured and has not been summoned by Xavi Hernández for the clash at the Camp Nou.

Piqué will have to explain the audios that he has revealed The confidentialin which messages are exchanged with Luis Rubiales and supposedly agree on the amounts that each club will take for participating in the tournament: “Let’s see, Rubi, if it’s a matter of money, if they would go for 8, hell, man, you pay eight to Madrid and eight to Barça… the others are paid 2 and 1… they are 19, and you You keep the Federation six kilos, man. Before you keep nothing, you keep six kilos. And we put pressure on Saudi Arabia and maybe we’ll get him out… we tell him that, if not, Madrid won’t go… and we’ll get one more stick or two more…”.

