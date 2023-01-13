The Colombian women Shakira and the Argentine producer bizarre break record with “Bizarrap Music Sessions #53“, a theme that in just over twenty-four hours has achieved almost 64 million views on YouTube, surpassing “Despacito” (2017), by Luis Fonsi, which reached almost 25 million in just 12 hours.

With 63,736,321 views, the Colombian song has become the best Latin premiere in the history of YouTube in just one day.

The first million of “BZRP Music Sessions #53” was reached in just 8 minutes. Right now it is still the number 1 trend in music on YouTube, and in this short period of time it has achieved 5.5 million “likes” and registers more than 325,000 comments.

In addition, this theme has had thousands of views on social networks. For example, on Shakira’s Twitter profile the song has been played by almost 12 million users and on Bizarrap’s it has already reached 31.6 million.

And Pique?

In “BZRP Music Session #53”, Shakira launches phrases directed at her ex-partner, the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piquésuch as “so much that you were a champion and when I needed you, you gave your worst version” or “I understood that it is not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you”.

The Colombian goes even further and leaves no doubt about her intentions when she says “this is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow, swallow and chew” or “women don’t cry anymore, women bill”.

Piqué was not in Spain when the song of the barranquillera began to sound, but it was seen.

In a publication of Zaza Patchouliaformer player of the nbaPiqué is seen sharing with some people in a basketball game in USA.

The former defender witnessed the game between Golden State Warriors and Sunsat the Chase Center in San Francisco.

