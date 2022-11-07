After playing his last game at the Spotify Camp Nou, on Saturday, and giving a lap of honour, the Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué He prepares what his future will be, although he still has one more game left before his final retirement.

Piqué has entered the list to play against Osasuna, the last call that the Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandezhas given before the break for the Qatar World Cup and the last one in which the center-back will be part of with the Barça shirt.

And his future?

It was his grandfather who decided to tell what the plans are for the immediate future of his grandson.

Amador Berabéu stated about the decision: “Due to his personality and way of being, he is not a bench man and, after so many years, he is not used to being there and in a position to play because, whatever is said, he has shown until the last minute that he can play. It is a sports issue and you have to accept it, it seems very good and correct to me, but up to here, ”he said on Cadena Ser

“Gerard Piqué would never leave FC Barcelona hurt. He is from Barça as we are the whole family, we have been culés all our lives, Barça is our life and our history. He will never leave Barcelona, ​​people are one thing and another the club. He leaves as a gentleman, as what he really is. Those who do not know him thoroughly have no right to criticize him, “he added.

And he gave details of the project in the hands of the defender with the Andorra club, of which he is the largest shareholder. “His vision of him is and will be the Andorra because it makes you very excited. His greatest dream is to put Andorra in the first division”, stated Amador.

Gerard Piqué, in his last game with Barcelona.

The Catalan center-back took the reins of Andorra in 2018, when the team was in the Primera Catalana (Regional League).

In 2019, they were promoted to the Third Division, and in 2020 they reached the Second Division B after buying the free place from Reus.

This 2022 they arrived for the first time in their history in the Second Division. So Piqué is motivated with this project.

It is even speculated that Piqué would move to Andorra with his new partner Clara Chia Martito be closer to the sports project.

There, Piqué has a house and has already outlined it as his new home where, it is said that he feels more comfortable there and away from media pressure

“I knew that, one day or another, it was going to end like this. It is a matter of personality of each one. He has given up everything for his happiness and it seems very good to me, ”added his grandfather.

