Tuesday, April 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Piqué, watch out: Shakira issues a harsh statement about her children, “be sensitive”

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Piqué, watch out: Shakira issues a harsh statement about her children, “be sensitive”


close

Pique and Shakira

Gerard Pique and Shakira.

Photo:

King’s League Screenshot, Europa Press Video Screenshot

Gerard Pique and Shakira.

The Colombian spoke on her Twitter account.

The Colombian Shakira issued an official statement on Monday transmitted through her Twitter account in which she asks for respect for her children Milan and Sasha now that she is moving to live in Miami and amid the siege of the press and fans.

The Colombian artist asks all her fans and the press in particular to respect her children, who have been in the middle of the separation conflict with ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué.

Shakira’s message

“At this time of changes in my life as a public figure, it is understandable that there is a permanent curiosity on the part of the press about me and my family. However, my children Milan and Sasha have lived a very difficult year, suffering incessant siege and a relentless persecution,” their statement begins.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Piqué #watch #Shakira #issues #harsh #statement #children #sensitive

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Spike, the Mini personal assistant evolves | FormulaPassion.it

Spike, the Mini personal assistant evolves | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result