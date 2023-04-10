Piqué, watch out: Shakira issues a harsh statement about her children, “be sensitive”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Gerard Pique and Shakira.
King’s League Screenshot, Europa Press Video Screenshot
Gerard Pique and Shakira.
The Colombian spoke on her Twitter account.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian Shakira issued an official statement on Monday transmitted through her Twitter account in which she asks for respect for her children Milan and Sasha now that she is moving to live in Miami and amid the siege of the press and fans.
The Colombian artist asks all her fans and the press in particular to respect her children, who have been in the middle of the separation conflict with ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué.
Shakira’s message
“At this time of changes in my life as a public figure, it is understandable that there is a permanent curiosity on the part of the press about me and my family. However, my children Milan and Sasha have lived a very difficult year, suffering incessant siege and a relentless persecution,” their statement begins.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Piqué #watch #Shakira #issues #harsh #statement #children #sensitive
Leave a Reply