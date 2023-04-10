Piqué, watch out: Shakira issues a harsh statement about her children, “be sensitive”

The Colombian Shakira issued an official statement on Monday transmitted through her Twitter account in which she asks for respect for her children Milan and Sasha now that she is moving to live in Miami and amid the siege of the press and fans.

The Colombian artist asks all her fans and the press in particular to respect her children, who have been in the middle of the separation conflict with ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué.

Shakira’s message

“At this time of changes in my life as a public figure, it is understandable that there is a permanent curiosity on the part of the press about me and my family. However, my children Milan and Sasha have lived a very difficult year, suffering incessant siege and a relentless persecution,” their statement begins.

