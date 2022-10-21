“Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira with you?”: they question the famous “top model”

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Bar Refaeli, an Israeli star, was questioned by the paparazzi.
October 21, 2022, 06:39 AM
Gerard Piqué definitely does not have a good time.
The Catalan defender, who has been prey to rumors in the entertainment press for his intricate separation from Shakira from Barranquilla, suffered a wave of rejection on Thursday when he entered the Camp Nou, his team’s home.
The fans whistled him as soon as he was about to enter. The gesture, one day after the release of ‘Monotonia’, Shakira’s new song, was telling.
Now, with this background situation, the accusations of infidelity of certain ‘paparazzi’ take flight again.
This time, because of a more than direct question to the Israeli model Bar Refaeli, who after dozens of rumors was asked:
“Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira with you?”
(Unexpected: Piqué shows his face: unexpected reaction to the release of ‘Monotonia’, by Shakira).
‘I am sorry…’
According to press versions far from confirmed, the player would have had an alleged affair with the woman in 2012.
On this particular they questioned Refaeli in Spain.
“Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira with you?”asked a journalist from ‘Europa Press’.
The woman, as seen in the recording, barely whispered: “I’m sorry…”.
October 21, 2022, 06:39 AM
