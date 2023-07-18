Shakira and Gerard Pique they already experience the ‘new life’ after separation with greater ease. The singer from Barranquilla and the former Catalan player seem to be getting more and more used to the details of their situation after more than a year after the announcement of their breakup.

In recent days it was news that Gerard Piqué left his children with his mother, Montserrat Bernabéu, to supposedly have an outing with his new partnerthe young Catalan Clara Chía Martí, who is employed at her company Kosmos.

And, after that situation, it was learned that Shakira arrived in Barcelona to pick up Sasha and Milan and go directly to Miami, the North American city where they decided to rebuild their lives.

Precisely, now the echo is explained with the emotional reunion of Shakira and the minorsin the Josep Tarradellas Airport, in Barcelona.

The video of the moment: an ode to mother’s love.

‘Shakira and her children are one’

As shared by ‘CHANCE’, from ‘Europa Press’, Shakira had a brief but intense schedule in Barcelona.



As reported by the media specialized in entertainment, the woman from Barranquilla took advantage of her days in Barcelona to lead several of her businesses. But the most important thing was to be reunited with her children.

So let him see a video sense in which you can see the strong hug in which mother and children melted.

“They are one,” they comment on networks.

Gerard Piqué, for his part, was seen in the last few hours with Ibai Llanos, his friend and partner in the King’s League project, with which he mixes football and entertainment.Shakira has already left Barcelona.

