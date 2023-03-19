The controversy between Gerard Piqué and Shakira does not stop. After the media separation after a twelve-year relationship, the former Barcelona player and the singer from Barranquilla continue to make headlines in the tabloids for the details surrounding their goodbye.

This Sunday, an interview by Piqué with ‘El País’, from Spain, has been reviewed in the international media due to his supposed darts at Shakira.

Now, in the midst of the chaos unleashed by his words, new revealing information emerged. And it is that, according to the renowned program ‘Fiesta’, from ‘Telecinco’, Piqué had a “revenge” plan against Shakira, but Montserrat Bernabéu, her mother, thwarted it.

According to Saúl Ortíz, the mother of the former player, designated by some media as an opponent of Shakira, “is one more victim.”

“Montserrat has always had a very close attitude with Shakira, protective, she has taken great care of her and has avoided paparazzi conflicts with the marriage”said the reporter in the latest edition of ‘Fiesta’.

In fact, in the middle of his defense, Ortíz released a revelation and stated that Piqué had a “revenge plan”, but the parent frustrated it.

“At some point Piqué wanted to ‘mount a chicken’ and his mother stopped him and told him ‘it’s not sensible’, ‘you don’t have to talk’, ‘you don’t have to look for more conflicts'”said the reporter about Piqué’s supposed “revenge plan” against Shakira.

“Piqué wanted revenge”, they comment in the related note of ‘Fiesta’.

