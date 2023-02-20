Monday, February 20, 2023
Piqué unleashes the first controversy in the Kings League, leaving WhatsApp and everything

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Piqué unleashes the first controversy in the Kings League, leaving WhatsApp and everything


close

Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique

Photo:

YouTube Screenshot

Gerard Piqué

The former soccer player is involved in a new controversy.

Gerard Piqué lives a new controversy. When it was believed that off the courts he was going to lead a less conflictive life, well none of that has happened as a result of his scandalous private life due to his separation from Shakira and her idyll with Clara Chía Martí that caught the attention of the press.

Piqué assumed a leading role in the kings leaguethe alternative soccer league that he promotes with other former players and streamers.

Well, this Monday there were sparks. After the match between Lightning of Barcelona and Annihilators, the Kings League WhatsApp group called InfoJobs exploded, to such an extent that Piqué, who is the president, is said to have left the group.

Ibai Plainsthe renowned youtuber, said in a live broadcast that “it is the first time that there have been serious warm-ups.”

What happened?

The controversy is unleashed by an arbitration dispute. The team of Juan Guarnizo (president of Annihiladores) he won his match, but Fran Hernandezan Annihiladores player, did not plant the ball on the ground in each goal kick as indicated in the regulations, and Piqué, in his presidential capacity, intervened and ordered the full two minutes to be repeated, upon detecting an arbitration irregularity.

Juan Guarnizo felt harmed and, apparently, was warmed by the WhatsApp group, indicating that Piqué had exercised power over the referee.

The issue heated up, to the point that Piqué would have left the WhatsApp group and announced via Twitter that he will not be in the group either. After Kings this Tuesday, gathering organized after each day.

SPORTS

More sports news

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

