After having taken the front pages of all the newspapers a few days ago by publishing the transfer linked to his salary, the central responds in the rhymes to Unai Emery.

Gerard Piqué is increasingly wild on Twitter. As reported by the Mundo Deportivo, the Barça central defender, after having taken the front pages of all the newspapers a few days ago by publishing the transfer linked to his salary, responds in kind to Unai Emery who called him into question regarding some decisions arbitrators.

SINCERE – The Villarreal coach, despite his team not facing Barcelona, ​​also spoke of Piqué inviting him, through a message that left no room for interpretations to be more sincere on the pitch. “Piqué has to do only one thing. Be honest and don’t make fun of people. The penalty was clear and he was not called. I accept it but you have to be honest with the football, with the people and with the referee.”

ANSWER – The response from the Barcelona center was not long in coming. Piqué did not spare the virtual entry into tackle on his twitter profile by responding in kind to the words of the Villarreal coach going back in time and stopping the clock in one of the most painful football moments of the coach’s career. The defeat suffered at the Camp Nou in the second leg of the second round of the Champions League, when with a sensational 6-1 Barcelona overturned the defeat matured at the Parco dei Principi. On that occasion Emery brought up the referee’s work. And Pique has not forgotten it, pulling a direct blow out of the drawer of memories. “This is a person who 3 years later continued to complain about the referee at 6-1. Stop it, Unai,” Piqué tweeted, reminding Emery of the epilogue and comments of a match neither of them will easily forget.

CAUSTIC – Piqué is therefore confirmed as one of the most difficult players to face on and off the pitch. He had also published his paycheck on twitter to deny the controversy related to the argument put forward by a Catalan journalist regarding his salary of 23 million euros per year. Now it was Emery’s turn. It remains only to understand who will be next …

January 10, 2022 (change January 10, 2022 | 17:40)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Piqué #unleashed #Twitter #time #Emery #years #hes #talking #beat