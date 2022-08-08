Piqué: unexpected response to fans who seemed to ask about Shakira

After intense weeks in the United States, Gerard Hammered is of return in Barcelona.

The experienced soccer player was part of the team that faced Pumas, from Mexico, in the dispute for the Joan Gamper trophy, a tribute to the founder of the main team in Barcelona.

From the outset, at the engagement, the atmosphere was very different from the one he experienced during the tour in North America. Instead of whistles, Piqué received applause.

However, outside the courts, the situation does not seem to be the most comfortable. This is demonstrated by a video that shows him responding to fans who apparently asked him about Shakira.

Pique’s reaction

Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique

As seen in the record circulating on social networks, a group of young people found Piqué driving through the streets of Barcelona.

In the middle of the traffic, it seems that they recorded him and asked him about Shakira.

Piqué’s response, despite the red light, was to accelerate.



“Piqué ignores the ‘fans'”noted the creator of the video.

In fact, in another recording, a different group, this one wearing Barcelona clothing, also approaches the player’s vehicle.

Nevertheless, the footballer responds again without even determining his followers.

