«I come to render accounts, I have not to talk about jokes, which are for other programs. I have the right to have my life, my conversations, my privacy. I usually go with a cap but these days I have taken it off because I have nothing to hide. In this way, the president of the FEF, Luis Rubiales, responded to the latest derivative that has come to light in relation to the ‘Super Cup case’: new audios revealed by El Confidencial in which Gerard Piqué asked him for help to play the Games Tokyo 2020 Olympics despite having given up playing with Spain in 2018.

“Maybe another one appears who asked me too and it’s not Piqué,” Rubiales surprised in an implicit reference to Sergio Ramos, who in his day also expressed his firm desire not to retire without enjoying the Olympic Games. For them I am ‘Rubi’ and for me they are ‘Geri’ or whoever. And that’s how I am, I’m from Motril, I’m going to keep shaking hands, I’m not going to change”, explained Rubiales when insisting on the content and form of the dialogue with Piqué.

“More people asked me to go to the Games. It is not a matter of plugging in,” the top leader of Spanish football clarified in another response in this regard before confirming that he transferred the matter to the U-21 coach, since the teams of this category compete in the Games, reinforced with a maximum of three older players.

«I spoke with De la Fuente about him and many others. I told him they called me this one and that one, you make the decisions you have to make, it would be missing more. Later, Luis, seen, made another decision and Piqué was not in Tokyo. So plug little. He is not the only footballer who has asked me, but I refer to the result. Better that they don’t call me because the one who has done it hasn’t gone,” Rubiales insisted on this controversy.

“I have come here to talk about management. ask me questions What is the problem? I have nothing to be ashamed of in my life. To me jokes… that’s for other programs that have their audience that I respect. From 146 million to 400-something in income, from being in line to leading world football with England, to trying to organize a World Cup. That with these things you are going to load it. If after two questions they are already talking to me about jokes, it gives me the feeling that the montage was even greater, “concluded, defiantly, the president of the FEF.