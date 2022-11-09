Gerard Piquédefense of Barcelonawas expelled this Tuesday at the break of the match against Osasuna in El Sadar.

The center-back saw a red card for telling Jesús Gil Manzano, referee of the match, that he is “the referee who has screwed up the most” for the Barça team “by far”, according to what he wrote in the minutes.

He added that the footballer, once sanctioned, also told him: “It’s a fucking shame, I shit on your fucking mother!”.

At the end of the first half, Piqué, a substitute in his last game with Barcelona and in LaLiga Santander before his retirement, announced last week, jumped from the bench onto the pitch at halftime to protest the referee, who continued on his way to the locker room tunnel.

“In the 45th minute, Gerard Piqué was sent off for the following reason: Once the first half was over, being already inside the locker room tunnel, for addressing me in the following terms: “Have you seen what corner you gave us? ? You are the referee who has screwed us the most by far, “he wrote in the minutes, published on the official website of the Technical Committee of Referees of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

“Once the expulsion of this player was communicated to the club delegate, he continued to repeat the same expressions described in the section on expulsions, having to be brought into his locker room by staff from his club, while addressing me in the following terms: “It’s a fucking shame, I shit on your fucking mother!” Adds the referee.

The minutes also reflect the reaction of Robert Lewandowski, after his expulsion in the 30th minute of this Tuesday’s match: “Once expelled and when he was heading towards the exit of the field, the player twice made a gesture of disapproval of the decision refereeing, consisting of putting his finger to his nose, and then pointing with his thumb towards the referee. When he was about to leave the field of play, he repeated the gesture again looking towards the number one assistant referee and in front of the fourth official”.

Gil Manzano also explains that the first yellow card given to the Polish striker, in the 10th minute, was for “clearly and ostensibly holding an opponent in the dispute for the ball, preventing his advance”, while the second, which determined his expulsion half an hour into the match, was for “recklessly making a tackle on an opponent in dispute for the ball”.

On the other hand, the referee also mentions the throwing of an object onto the field of play from the stands: “In the 85th minute of the match, after scoring the second goal for the away team, a lighter was thrown, which was given to me by a Barcelona player. This fact was communicated to the field delegate, activating the protocol for throwing objects and, after warning over the public address system, the game resumed without further incident”.

EFE