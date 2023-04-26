Gerard Piqué spent days on vacation with his girlfriend Clara Chiabut his trip ended due to his displacement to the United States, where he will be reunited with his children, Sasha and Milan.



(You may be interested in: Clara Chía and the trip with Piqué: photo in which her figure shows off, real or false?)

For the first time since Shakira moved to Miami with her children, Piqué travels to be with them. The zero hour of his arrival would be this Wednesday.

Disagreement by visits

Piqué and Shakira in the Barcelona memes.

Press versions indicate that the day of the meeting will be this Wednesday, April 26. It is said that although the separation agreement granted him ten days a month to be with Sacha and Milan, on this occasion it would only be five days of meeting, which would already be cause for litigation between the lawyers. Because?

As revealed by the journalist Lorena Vázquez, the legal teams of Shakira and Piqué already had a disagreement with this first visitand it has to do with the fact that Piqué has already spent a few days with his children in Barcelona, ​​so he would have spent part of the period that he has been granted by law.

(Read also: Piqué, desperate, leaves Clara Chía and would meet Shakira, video)

They indicate that because it is emotional they will only see each other these first five days and they will meet again at the end of May, coinciding with the school holidays for minors.

Pique’s itinerary

“It will be Piqué’s first trip to organize himself, find a flat, see how his children live, school things, life there and exercise paternity as much as possible”said the journalists in their space.

According to details revealed by the entertainment media, Piqué will stay in a hotel near his children’s school and will take the opportunity to find an apartment to settle in on future visits, with the idea of ​​having a permanent residence in Miami.

According to the program And now Sonsoles Piqué will travel without Clara Chía, besides that it was a demand from Shakira.

SPORTS

More sports news