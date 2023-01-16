Piqué, “this relationship was too big for you”: “paparazzi” explodes for Shakira

Gerard Pique and Shakira they cannot get out of the press pages due to their intricate separation, after twelve years of relationship.

The former Barcelona soccer player and the singer from Barranquilla, more than six months after officially saying goodbye, now dominate covers and headlines on behalf of the artist’s new song, her session with the Argentine Bizarrap.

After the letter was a clear spear at the ready against the former player, the world’s reactions have not been long in coming. In the midst of the different pronouncements, that of the ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martin, who followed the couple from the beginning and until the end, has echoed.

Above all, for the stinging tone of the entertainment reporter against Piqué.

(The latest: Campaign for Twingo goes against Shakira, after Piqué: ‘It is clearly understood’).

‘You have been, are and will always be mediocre’

The tournament started on January 1st. Photo: Instagram/Kings League

“A lot of people support you, Gerard, but I still think what I predicted 12 years ago. That this relationship was too big for you, that you had an inferiority complex with Shakira. You felt tiny next to her. You needed a 23-year-old girl to laugh at you. You are immature,” Martin told Piqué, through his Instagram stories.

“Shakira didn’t need anyone to pay for her cosmetic touch-ups. I think that a few days ago you paid for Clara’s lips. Or is that not so? You had to hire Clara in your company by hand and give her a position that not even her Kosmos’s own colleagues understand,” he added.

(You can read: Did Piqué take revenge on Shakira? They reveal the story behind the famous Twingo).

“You had to turn to Shakira to grow as a businessman since you got Rakuten for being Shakira’s friend of the CEO and now your contract is terminated for not paying the tennis players and for the low expectations generated by the Davis Cup. You have been, are and will always be mediocre“concluded the ‘paparazzi’.

More news

SPORTS