Gerard Piqué is still in the eye of the hurricane. The former Barcelona player has not been able to get out of the controversy due to his intricate sentimental life. From the moment he announced his separation from the Barranquillera, more than seven months ago, the world champion lives under the permanent scrutiny of the ‘paparazzi’. And despite the fact that he has tried to settle them in every way, he is still under his watchful eye.

This Monday, he was seen with his new partner, the young Catalan Clara Chía Martí, walking through the streets of Barcelona without thinking about any inconvenience. In the middle of his walk, a ‘paparazzi’ caught up with them. And, despite the pressure, for the first time the former defender answered questions from the press.

After that event, it was known the millionaire that Piqué would have won on account of his first photo with Clara Chía published on Instagram.



And the amount, for the impact of his account, would have been surprising.

Millionaire for striking photo

The photograph published by Piqué, in which he appears next to his new partner, reached an unprecedented number of reactions on his Instagram account.

The ‘post’ had, at the time of writing this article, more than four million “likes”. And that push would have generated a significant income for the former player. This is how the ticket portal ‘Ticketgum’ tells it in its latest study on the value generated by the most famous ex-soccer players on Instagram.

According to the ‘Ticketgum’ calculations, Piqué would have won more than 70 thousand dollars, more than 331,874,900 Colombian pesosfor his latest ‘post’ on Instagram.

And, with the impact of his last image, the amount of those that come will be on the rise.

In fact, Piqué would be the second ex-soccer player who earns the most for his publications on Instagramas shown in the table related to the study (Values ​​in thousands of dollars).

1 Gareth Bale $162,191.00

2 Gerrard Pique 70.041.00

3 Franck Ribéry 24.960.00

4 Blaise Matuidi 18.351.00

5 Jack Wilshere 7.557.50

6 Carlos Tevez 6,552.50

7 Laurent Koscielny 6.412.50

8 John Obi Mikel 6.127.50

9 Adebayo Akinfenwa 4.701.25

10 Martin Skrtel 884K 4.401.25

