Shakira woke up this Friday with the news that the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office is asking for eight years in prison for the case of tax fraud against him in Spain.

Despite this, the singer from Barranquilla seems to remain calm. This, also in the midst of the intricate separation process of her with the soccer player Gerard Piqué.

Precisely, in the midst of those tense emotions that Shakira lives, she has surprised that she is leading her normal life without problems. Above all because Piqué apparently does not have a good time at all, since in each of his games with Barcelona in the United States he has received great signs of rejection.

Shakira’s tranquility is seen in her most recent photos on the beaches of Mexico and, paradoxically, some North American stadiums.

‘Shakira, happy… and Piqué?’

Photo: Instagram: @shakira

As has been known, Shakira was in days gone by with her children on the beaches of Mexico.

The photographs of the barranquillera accompanied by her local fans have also been highlighted by all her followers.

Apparently, the barranquillera toured the paradisiacal area of ​​Los Cabos.

Different reactions in the stages

Likewise, Shakira has spent her last hours in the city of Los Angeles visiting big stages. Among them, the stadium of the Dodgers, a Major League Baseball team.

According to his fans, It is striking that the woman from Barranquilla is received in style in sports settings, while Piqué suffers loud boos and accusations in the venues where he has played with Barcelona in recent days.

Shakira and her children during the game between the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium (July 27) pic.twitter.com/rFLaGfzYK3 — Shakira-Barranquilla (Spain)🤖 (@sweetycary) July 28, 2022

So far, Shakira has not commented on the new request from the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office.

