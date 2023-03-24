Friday, March 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Piqué: they filter the “intimate secret for which he left Shakira” and went with Clara

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 24, 2023
in Sports
0
Piqué: they filter the “intimate secret for which he left Shakira” and went with Clara


close

Clara Chía, Piqué and Shakira

Clara Chía, Piqué and Shakira.

Photo:

TikTok screenshot, EFE

Clara Chia, Piqué and Shakira.

The newspaper ‘El Nacional’ publishes: ‘A detail of the intimate relationship, in bed, comes to light.’

The separation of Gerard Piqué and Shakira, Announced more than eight months ago, it is filled with new details with each passing minute.

This Friday, in the midst of the expectation that surrounds the final day of the Kings League, the project with which the former Barcelona player has taken on a new breath in the midst of his difficult personal situation, a new “secret” about the relationship was revealed between Piqué and Clara Chía.

See also  Totti and Dybala at the Meazza: "I'd give him my 10 at Roma". And he: "I'll choose the best for me"

The Catalan newspaper ‘El Nacional’ is accurate with its related note: “Clara Chía’s most intimate secret for which Piqué left Shakira: bed affairs”.

(Do not stop reading: Piqué throws a ‘bomb’ for the separation from Shakira: “It is not how people perceive it”).

‘Clara Chía’s most intimate secret’

Clara Chia, Piqué and Shakira.

Photo:

Instagram: @3gerarpique / BZRP Music Sessions #53 – The Orchard Music

According to what Marc Villanueva publishes in ‘El Nacional’, the young Clara Chía Martí, an employee of Kosmos, Piqué’s company, would like polyamorous relationships.

This would have been determined after reviewing that several signs of sympathy appear on the Catalan’s Instagram for an account dedicated to the relationships established by three or more people between them.

“Clara Chía has very liberal ideas about relationships with Piqué: one of the two members may want ‘only sex’ with a third person, and the other consents. And he preaches the disadvantages of monogamy and the advantages of polyamory”, read in the publication titled “Clara Chía’s most intimate secret for which Piqué left Shakira: bed affairs”.

See also  National vs. Junior, live: follow the League live

So far, neither Clara Chía nor Piqué have referred to said information.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Piqué #filter #intimate #secret #left #Shakira #Clara

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Deutsche Bank and UBS shares tumble pressured by fears of crisis in the banking sector – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Deutsche Bank and UBS shares tumble pressured by fears of crisis in the banking sector - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result