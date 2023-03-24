Piqué: they filter the “intimate secret for which he left Shakira” and went with Clara

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Clara Chía, Piqué and Shakira.
TikTok screenshot, EFE
Clara Chia, Piqué and Shakira.
The newspaper ‘El Nacional’ publishes: ‘A detail of the intimate relationship, in bed, comes to light.’
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The separation of Gerard Piqué and Shakira, Announced more than eight months ago, it is filled with new details with each passing minute.
This Friday, in the midst of the expectation that surrounds the final day of the Kings League, the project with which the former Barcelona player has taken on a new breath in the midst of his difficult personal situation, a new “secret” about the relationship was revealed between Piqué and Clara Chía.
The Catalan newspaper ‘El Nacional’ is accurate with its related note: “Clara Chía’s most intimate secret for which Piqué left Shakira: bed affairs”.
(Do not stop reading: Piqué throws a ‘bomb’ for the separation from Shakira: “It is not how people perceive it”).
‘Clara Chía’s most intimate secret’
According to what Marc Villanueva publishes in ‘El Nacional’, the young Clara Chía Martí, an employee of Kosmos, Piqué’s company, would like polyamorous relationships.
This would have been determined after reviewing that several signs of sympathy appear on the Catalan’s Instagram for an account dedicated to the relationships established by three or more people between them.
“Clara Chía has very liberal ideas about relationships with Piqué: one of the two members may want ‘only sex’ with a third person, and the other consents. And he preaches the disadvantages of monogamy and the advantages of polyamory”, read in the publication titled “Clara Chía’s most intimate secret for which Piqué left Shakira: bed affairs”.
So far, neither Clara Chía nor Piqué have referred to said information.
More news
SPORTS
