Gerard Piqué is still in the eye of the hurricane. The former Barcelona player cannot stop appearing on the covers of the tabloids because of his personal life.

As has been the case in recent months, the 2010 world champion is making headlines over the details surrounding his separation from singer Shakira, announced more than eight months ago.

However, this weekend, in the midst of the echoes left by Piqué’s interview with the newspaper ‘El País’, a recording was released that has the followers of the former Catalan defender worried.

in the clip, a rather strange jaw movement.

Piqué’s strange jaw movement

As it was possible to see in the last transmission of the ‘streaming’ of the King’s League, the project with which Piqué has raised a revolution in football and in entertainment, the former player is waiting for the end of the first season of his league amateur soccer, scheduled for this Sunday.

What is striking is that, in the middle of his most recent dissertation, Piqué was seen moving his jaw in a strange way.

In fact, his followers say, the movement is so rare that they do not know if it is voluntary or involuntary.

Not surprisingly, some have expressed concern about their health. Especially since other recordings with the same particularity have shone.

What happens to Piqué?

“I’m not going to comment, I don’t feel like it. Everyone has their responsibility to try to do what’s best for their children”Piqué said before the first question about his separation from Shakira, in the recent chat with ‘El País’.

On the point of his children, in the face of so much media exposure, he reaffirmed: “It is about protecting them. That is the job of all parents with children. That is what I am focused on and that is my job as a father.”

Then, questioned about his current state, the former defender let himself go and stated that, in his opinion, the situation is not what people think or what the media say.

“It is not like that. The problem is how people perceive it or the press sells it. I keep doing what I want”he declared.

“I want to be true to myself. I’m not going to spend money (money) to clean up my image. The people I care about and the ones I love are the ones who know me. The rest, I don’t care,” he added.

In the end, by way of conclusion, he launched: “I am very happy. There have been changes in my life and I have known how to preserve happiness”.

