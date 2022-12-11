Gerard Piqué fails to find calm. The now former Barcelona player, who has devoted himself in recent weeks to his extra-sports business, is back in the news due to his separation from Shakira from Barranquilla.

Although more than six months have passed since they made the joint announcement of the breakup, both Piqué and Shakira continue to be “watched” every day for everything they do or don’t do.

In the last hours, the entertainment program ‘Socialité’, from ‘Telecinco’, surprised with a recording in which, they say, Clara Chía would walk around like ‘Pedro around his house’, in Piqué’s house, while he lived with Shakira.

“Bomb news”, announced the reporter presenting the note on the ‘queen proof’ of the beginning of the relationship between Piqué and Clara Chía.

(You can read: Piqué: striking video for which they say that he ended his relationship with Clara Chía).

The ‘queen test’

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí went viral on social networks because they were recorded kissing. See also Shakira and Gerard Piqué embraced as a sign of farewell: "He burst into tears" Photo: Instagram @ 3gerardpique / @clarachia55

The recording to which the entertainment ‘show’ alludes would date from August 2021. Piqué then spoke with the ‘streamer’ Ibai Llanos.

As seen in the footage, a woman, who would be Clara Chía, passes behind the player, while he is talking.

“These images confirm that in August of last year, Clara already had the confidence with Gerard to walk around her house in a tracksuit while Shakira was traveling with her children“explains the narrator of the video.

“Piqué calls Clara to help him with his audio problems. She passes behind,” the ‘voice-over’ is heard.

For the time, Piqué was still with Shakira. In fact, in the ‘streaming’, he answers:

“The truth is that I am very well, at a family level very well.”

Now, with the recording revealed, the former defender is once again in the eye of the hurricane.

SPORTS

More news