Piqué: the queen test of “unrequited love” that would have affected Shakira

Weeks go by and separation process between the Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué and the Barranquilla singer Shakira continues to be filled with new details.

After this Wednesday images were known in which Shakira is seen leaving Miami, along with her children, now the greatest attention is taken by a video in which Piqué, broadly speaking, ‘does not correspond’ to love of Shakira.

The recording, from their time as a couple, has taken on a lot of relevance in the prelude to the alleged meeting that the lawyers of both stars would have in the coming days to complete the separation agreement.

In the words of the fans of the barranquillera, the video is the ‘queen test’ of the contrast of emotions that existed between the soccer player and the singer.

‘Unrequited love’

As seen in the recording, which dates back a good couple of years, Piqué was in a ceremony with the Football Club Barcelona squad.

Sitting in the front row, the defender had former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu to his right, and Shakira, then his partner, to his left.

At the moment that Piqué is decorated, Shakira applauds excitedly.

When the player returns to his chair, she try to hug him and give him a kiss. However, he concentrates on greeting Bartomeu.

At the end, Shakira notices her eyes, as if she were crying.



“She shows him her love, but he is ice”Internet users comment.

