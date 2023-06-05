Piqué: the money that is worth the clothes that Clara Chía wore on a walk, not even Shakira!

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti They continue to be the center of attention in Spain, because in recent days their social life has become much more agitated.

The two are already walking through the streets of Barcelona and are besieged by their fans, who do not stop chasing them.

To look and not touch

In the midst of the bomb that went off while Shakira attended the Formula 1 Barcelona Grand Prixthere was time to talk about the fashionable couple in that city.

Recently, the couple was at the concert of Coldplay and, of course, they took photos of them, they were besieged by the public.

Clara Chía was dazzling and wore pants that left all the women who saw her speechless.

The clothing worn by the ex-soccer player’s girlfriend gave something to talk about and the prices of the clothes she wore that day are even known.

They were canvas pants that, apparently, are from the Italian brand Etro, and it is noted that their cost can reach 690 euros, about $3 million, miscounted.

The pair of sneakers he was wearing on that occasion were traditional Adidas, which cost approximately $752,000.

