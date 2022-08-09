The separation of the Spanish footballer Gerard Pique and Colombian singer Shakira it was known last June, but today it is one of the most sought after topics in the world.

Piqué continues to train with Barcelona, ​​in the fight to regain ownership, something that, for the moment, is unlikely to be seen.

Custody of the children, Milan and Sasha, as well as the separation of assets are two of the topics that have been consulted the most.

a lot of ticket

It is known that Shakira wants to take them to live in the United States and it has, but for a few days, because according to Spain they reached an agreement to have them for seasons.

Shakira and Piqué never married, legally they do not share their fortunes, but in the courts everything could change, according to Spanish law.

And already the groups of lawyers hired by the couple handle several options as to who will stay with Milan and Sasha.

It was known that Piqué made an ‘offer’, the purpose of which is for his children to go live with their motherbut no response has been received.

‘La Mesa Caliente’, a program on the Telemundo channel, revealed that Piqué asked for two things to give the guarantee and his ex-partner stays with the children.

Yes but no

It is noted that the defender requested that the Barranquilla pay off a $400,000 debt and buy him first-class plane tickets to go visit them.

“I wish you the best. The important thing is the happiness and well-being of our children”, The US media say that it was Piqué’s message to Shakira, something that has not been confirmed.

At the moment, it is one more chapter in the novel of the soccer player and the music star, and it does not look like it has a happy ending.

