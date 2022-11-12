you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Screenshot ‘CHANCE’, AFP
Little Milan had a heartfelt goodbye on his baseball team. The father did not appear.
November 12, 2022, 04:39 PM
Gerard Piqué He is still the target of many Spanish media, despite having announced his retirement from football in recent days.
The now former Barcelona player, recognized for his life both on and off the pitch, seems to dedicate himself fully to his business.
In recent days, the official announcement of the Kings League echoed, an amateur football league project that Piqué leads and that includes figures such as Iker Casillas and Ibai Llanos.
Now, as in recent months, the news has to do with his separation from the artist from Barranquilla Shakira.
all because Piqué was not seen at the Milan farewellone of his sons, in the baseball team he was part of in Barcelona, according to the European press.
(You can read: Was it because of Shakira? Piqué confirms the reasons for his unexpected retirement from football).
‘The great absentee’
According to press reports, Milan’s farewell to the baseball team in which he has played recently took place this Saturday.
His departure is part of Shakira’s move to Miami.
The most striking thing about the case is that, in the midst of the effusiveness of the Colombian, who was seen very emotionally supporting her son, Pique did not appear. At least that is what the Spanish entertainment media report.
“Milan’s last game in Barcelona and Gerard Piqué doesn’t make the gesture of being there. Shakira vents. They don’t even want to coincide”assures on his Twitter ‘El Nacional’, a Catalan newspaper.
Internet users, ‘participants’ in the echo of the mediatic separation, define him as “The great absentee”.
(Keep reading: Melissa Martínez: ‘preview’ of her photos in ‘Soho’ magazine that breaks the networks).
Milan’s last game, and Pique was not there, nor his parents. Now we know that Shakira and her boys from her were just trophies to Pique. Just thinking of him putting his boys on display at Piques last game at Camp Nuo. The man can’t get disgusting anymore. The boys deserve better. pic.twitter.com/oVvgxioY1b
— Mom (@Marantmary2) November 12, 2022
More news
SPORTS
November 12, 2022, 04:39 PM
