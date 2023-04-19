Piqué: the gift to celebrate Clara Chía’s birthday, far from Shakira

It was a matter of time Shakira will leave Barcelona permanently, after his separation from the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué. The Colombian singer settled in Miami with her children, Milan and Sasha.

Meanwhile, Piqué goes ahead with his relationship with Clara Chia Marti and already has a trip to the United States scheduled to spend time with the children.

Before that, the president of the Kings League lives what could be his honeymoon with his new partner.

“Piqué has gone on vacation with Clara Chía to a paradisiacal place. I don’t know if the paparazzi will be able to get an image of the couple,” said journalist Lorena Vásquez, from the Antena 3 channel, on the program ‘Y Ahora Sonsoles’.

Birthday?

This Wednesday new details of the couple’s trip were known. The Mamarazzis have reported that Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia they are in Abu Dhabi and the reason is to celebrate her 24th birthday in style and away from the press.

There are different versions of Clara’s birthday, some say it was in February, but this new information indicates that it is celebrated on April 19 and that this is the reason for the couple’s escape.

On social networks, groups of Clara fans celebrate the date and remember the passage of time.

Happy 24th, Clara! We wish you a very good happy birthday and all the blessings in the world for you, that each and every one of your wishes come true. 2️⃣4️⃣🎈🎂🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/BCzqkIfb6b — ♥ FAN ACCOUNT ♥ Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué ♥ (@ClaGerFans) April 19, 2023

