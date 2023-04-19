Thursday, April 20, 2023
Piqué: the gift to celebrate Clara Chía’s birthday, far from Shakira

April 19, 2023
Piqué, Clara Chía and Shakira

Piqué, Clara Chía and Shakira.

Photo:

Instagram Gerard Pique, YouTube Shakira

Piqué, Clara Chia and Shakira.

Details of the celebration of the former soccer player’s girlfriend.

It was a matter of time Shakira will leave Barcelona permanently, after his separation from the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué. The Colombian singer settled in Miami with her children, Milan and Sasha.

(You may be interested in: Gerard Piqué programs a visit to his children after 'honeymoon' with Clara Chía)

Meanwhile, Piqué goes ahead with his relationship with Clara Chia Marti and already has a trip to the United States scheduled to spend time with the children.

Before that, the president of the Kings League lives what could be his honeymoon with his new partner.

“Piqué has gone on vacation with Clara Chía to a paradisiacal place. I don’t know if the paparazzi will be able to get an image of the couple,” said journalist Lorena Vásquez, from the Antena 3 channel, on the program ‘Y Ahora Sonsoles’.

Birthday?

Photo:

Instagram Piqué, Screenshot YouTube

This Wednesday new details of the couple’s trip were known. The Mamarazzis have reported that Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia they are in Abu Dhabi and the reason is to celebrate her 24th birthday in style and away from the press.

(Read also: Piqué's mother relives her worst anguish and asks for privacy on the Shakira issue)

There are different versions of Clara’s birthday, some say it was in February, but this new information indicates that it is celebrated on April 19 and that this is the reason for the couple’s escape.

On social networks, groups of Clara fans celebrate the date and remember the passage of time.

SPORTS

