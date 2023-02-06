As if the novel that became his separation from Shakira did not have enough material for new episodes, now Gerard Piqué is facing a new melodrama and with another protagonist, Lionel Messi.

According to the Spanish media, the relationship between the two former teammates at FC Barcelona “is completely deteriorated”, to the point that Piqué is singled out as the “Judas” who caused Messi’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Barça defender would also have lost the friendship of the now world champion, a person with whom he grew up in the club’s formative divisions.

According to the journalist Juan Irigoyen on the ‘Save me’ programme, Piqué made some comments to the board of directors of the culé club that would have hastened the departure of the Argentine star.

“Without Leo, the issue of financial fair play is fixed,” the ex-husband of the singer from Barranquilla would have said to the managers, comment that did not like at all in Messi’s environment.

The Argentine’s reaction would not have been long in coming, as revealed by the communicator, and “Messi, his teammate with so many titles at Barcelona, ​​when Gerard Piqué leaves the club, he doesn’t have a single detail on social networks of affection. Total silence,” Irigoyen said.

In addition, the journalist added that “on one occasion, when Messi had to leave Barça due to financial problems, that story was influenced by Piqué. Messi goes down to the locker room to collect his things from the locker and there is a blackboard there. And before leaving, Messi writes the word ‘Judas’ in capital letters”.

