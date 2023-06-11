The rumor is getting stronger: the Colombian Shakira and the pilot of Formula 1 Lewis HamiltonThey would have a more than friendly relationship, but neither party has confirmed it.

The most important magazines in entertainment journalism warn that the couple is beginning their idyll, that they are taking the first steps.

Do you follow Hamilton?

Shakira and Hamilton have been seen together on several occasions, in the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix and in Barcelona.

The two shared moments after the competitions, indicating that they have a good relationship.

Well, so far, everything normal. Gerard Piqué, the ex of the barranquillera, has not deviated from these rumors and reacted when he spoke of the subject.

It happened on a Twitch with Ibai Llanos and Sergio Agüero. ‘Kun’ asked him: “Do you support an English pilot?”, and the former Barcelona defender replied: “Yes, I follow the one who is number one”.

Piqué replied: “But is number one English? I don’t know who it is.” Agüero told him about Hamilton, who would be the new partner of his ex: “I’m a fan of Hamilton, I like Hamilton, what’s the problem?”

“That’s it… He’s a fan of Hamilton. That’s it, what’s up?” Piqué sentenced.

