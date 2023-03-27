The King’s Leaguea 7-a-side football competition created by Kosmos, Gerard Piqué’s company, and which is broadcast entirely by streaming, gathered 90,000 spectators this Sunday at the Camp Nou for the finals of the competition.

In the same way, according to the reports of the spokespersons of the contest, this Sunday they managed to summon more than two million people, from different countries of the world, through its different streaming platforms.

And, as it has been since the beginning of the tournament – with that controversy on behalf of the Casio and the Twingo, which arose after a song by Shakira – the personal life of the president of the King’s League, Gerard Piqué, was in the news amid the ‘boom ‘ media.

On this occasion, for the taunts with a song by Shakira and a beautiful gesture from Piqué with his current partner, Clara Chía Martí.

Clara Chía, before the world

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia. See also Like Piqué and Shakira: unexpected separation scandalizes the world of football Photo: Video screenshots of ‘CHANCE’, from Europa Press

At the end of the match with which the team ‘El Barrio’, from the ‘tiktoker’ Adri Contreras, emerged champion, the names of the architects of the success of the King’s League appeared on the screen of the Camp Nou, as a token of gratitude from Piqué and his colleagues.



First of all, above the press workers, organizers and publicity agents of the organization, the name of Clara Chía appeared, who in addition to being Piqué’s partner is a Kosmos worker.

The gesture was echoed on social media. Especially since the young Catalan did not appear at the Camp Nou, perhaps, according to the entertainment media, to avoid being exposed in front of so many cameras. Reason that would amplify Piqué’s affectionate gesture, according to the fans of the new couple.

CLARA CHIA IN THE CREDITS She also worked and is part of this successful project called #KingsLeague, like the rest of the team. Congratulations to you too, Queen! 👏❤ pic.twitter.com/cXk29UDyjx — ♥ FAN ACCOUNT ♥ Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué ♥ (@ClaGerFans) March 26, 2023

