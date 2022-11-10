Certified his retirement as a Barcelona player, Gerard Piqué feel free to continue doing your thing. The Catalan, recognized both for his business life and for his sporting facet, does not plan to stay still. And among his plans, as he has said, could be promote changes in football regulationsl. Just like he did at least in the Davis Cup system, in tennis.

At the moment, as he showed in a talk with Ibai Llanos, he is self-aware: his idea “it’s a barbarity”.

Piqué will change football?

The Catalan defender said goodbye to the Barcelona fans in his last game at the Camp Nou.

shorter matches

​

“90 minutes seems like a lot to me. People will tell you no, not to cut time. Okay, so let’s find rules that are more entertaining. I don’t know what they are, I haven’t stopped to think, but I think the product itself is outdated,” he said.

extensions

​

“You’re going into extra time and you want different things. You’ve been 90 minutes and you’ve tied. In the balloons, what happens when we win the golden globe? But ah, since it’s football we can’t change it. Try it in sub- 19, under-20. Try it there to see if it works. You don’t have to try it in a Barça-Madrid match. Extra time arrives, it’s eleven against eleven and the game doesn’t get off the ground, because every minute of extra time, you’re getting a player of each team… It’s outrageous, we’re brainstorming”.

golden goal



“Eleven against eleven and you have extra time and every three minutes, a player from each team comes on until you have a goal, which is the Golden Goal. I would go back to the Golden Goal… Imagine Mbappé against Haaland. Imagine that they play City against PSG and they take out players. And they end up on a field playing one on one, plus the goalkeepers, until one of them scores a goal”.



Definitions by penalties

“Deciding the World Cup final on penalties is like being Kaffir. In the end, it’s an eleven-meter shot… Yes, it’s very exciting. Listen, I’ve taken them and myself, because I like it. It’s like go to the Dragon Khan. It’s a feeling… But I understand that there may be a lot of people who say “what the hell am I here to shoot? That I’m risking the future of the country on an eleven-meter shot that I haven’t shot in my whore In the end, there are people who have never kicked one in their life, who have to shoot. It doesn’t make any sense. They are exciting, but the best can’t pass, anyone can pass. Okay, they can be trained. But a penalty for Going to the quarterfinals of a World Cup you will never train no matter how much you throw a hundred thousand because that feeling of ‘it’s the penalty, if I miss it I’ll go out’ you never have in training”.

The referees

“They have to go out and talk. Are the players not exposed? A friend taught us that in the 90s they talked. They have to talk. They are protagonists and have to explain the reason for things. It would be the shit. If I were still a Barça player, I wouldn’t have come out today. Since the referee doesn’t speak and I don’t come out, one thing remains that is not reality. I think there have to be microphones in the referees and also in the coaches. They have to explain the decisions. If I speak and explain it, at least you can understand it or not, but you can respect it. If not, you think there is an open bar.”

