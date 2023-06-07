Shakira and Gerard Piqué are already in another controversy. After the Barranquillera was seen arriving in Barcelona this weekend for her children, Milan and Sasha, to stay with Piqué until June 19, a video of the former Catalan player has become popular.

Piqué, who this Wednesday is focused on a judicial hearing on account of a lawsuit against the ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martin, appears in a recording nothing more and nothing less thane speaking of Lewis Hamilton, the British pilot with whom Shakira has been seen in recent weeks, both in Miami and Barcelona.

The clip of his reaction has sparked endless comments.

(Shakira went to Barcelona, ​​she didn’t see Piqué, and Clara Chía made this ‘master move’).

Piqué talks about Lewis Hamilton, the man with whom Shakira is linked

In one of his broadcasts on the Twitch channel of the Kings League, the project with which he is mixing football with entertainment, Piqué ‘got his tongue stung’.

Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, the friend who has not stopped taking advantage of any moment to bother him about his separation from Shakira, put Formula 1 on the table for debate, which has always been a topic of interest to Piqué.

“Do you support an English pilot?”, an interlocutor asked Agüero, due to the conflict that some Argentines have with the English due to the tension of the Malvinas War.

“Yes, I follow the one who is number one”Aguero mused.

“But number one is English?” asked another.

Agüero, without hesitation, said: “I’m a ‘fan’ of Hamilton, I like Hamilton, what’s the problem?”

“That’s it… He’s a fan of Hamilton. That’s it, what’s up?”Pique closed.

(It may interest you: Controversy over intimate video of player expelled from Junior with alleged cheerleader).

Although Shakira’s name is not mentioned in the recording, Internet users have not stopped linking Piqué’s reaction to the Colombian one.

More news

SPORTS