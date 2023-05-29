Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía make it clear that they have nothing to hide. The former Barcelona player and his new partner continue to add kilometers in their relationship, while the media continue to review the great role that Shakira has played accompanying her children, Milan and Sasha.

In recent days, it was learned that the former defender and his girlfriend had been adjusting a ring that, according to the Spanish media, could be an engagement ring.

And now, in the midst of the eagerness for the news of a possible wedding to be confirmed, the latest move by Piqué and Clara Chía was known.

In the opinion of the singer’s followers, a revenge against Shakira.

Piqué takes revenge against Shakira

According to ‘CHANCE’, from Europa Press, Piqué and Clara Chía were the great celebrities who appeared at the Coldplay concert in Barcelona.

Hand in hand, the former player and his partner entered “with all of the law.” And when asked by the ‘paparazzi’, they barely turned to look.

In fact, his presence at the concert has been seen in Shakira’s fan club as revenge, because Chris Martin, leader of Coldplay, is a great friend of the Barranquillera.

Not in vain, the singer herself highlighted him as one of the people who supported her in her separation, since he also experienced a similar process.

“Chris Martin has always been looking out for me and telling me that he is there for me in whatever I need”Shakira said in her revealing interview with ‘ELLE’, the first after their separation.

Shakira and Chris Martin’s friendship

The artists sang together at the Global Citizen Festival, which takes place in Germany. Photo: Ronny Hartmann/AFP

Shakira and Chris Martin have been friends for a long time.

In 2017, they sang songs like ‘I fell in love’ or ‘Blackmail’.

Likewise, the two artists were seen on the popular program ‘La Voz’, in its 2019 edition. There they were the great attraction of the ‘show’.

Today, without appearing much in the press, they continue to maintain a great friendship.

