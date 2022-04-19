The confidential revealed today, in a new installment of the so-called Super Cup files, that Gerard Piqué proposed to Luis Rubiales, president of the Federation, to ask Juan Carlos I for help to approach Saudi Arabia in relation to the celebration of the Spanish Super Cup.

“Ruby, Do you think that getting closer to the King… can help… that he has a very good relationship with the people there, with the kings or whoever of the Saudis? Because we can get in easy. I know what it is… You, I suppose you can also enter… But I think the King here could help us for sure. The emeritus, hey!“, says Piqué in the audio published today.

Rubiales responds in writing expressing his doubts: “Uf. If we jump from the Federation to the Government… it will take its toll on us. Another thing is that you do it, but you are going to get involved. I dont know“. To which Piqué replied: “Perfect.”

Later, the Barça player would clarify again how the papers and payments should be distributed: “But, Rubi, let’s do it differently. I… No, no… You’re not paying me, you’re not paying me… Kosmos, in no time. We don’t work for you, we work for the Saudis. So… From the Saudis we want to get closer to the King and we do it.”

Finally Rubiales confirms who should approach the king emeritus: “you take care of this“.