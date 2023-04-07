Piqué suffers: version of romance Guardiola and Clara Chía unleashes a gale of memes

The version of the alleged infidelity of Clara Chia to Gerard Piquéwith the prestigious coach Pep Guardiola It has been a bomb on social networks, despite the lack of support and the news that broke out in Spain.

On Thursday the version came out in the Spanish media that Chía would have cheated on Piqué with his former coach at Barcelona.

The news gained momentum as it was broadcast by the prestigious Catalan outlet Sport, whose version generated a storm of reactions, memes and jokes around the world.

the memes

We need Fabrizio Romano to confirm Guardiola’s interest in signing Clara Chía. The player seems interested in a transfer without the right to purchase until the end of the season so that she can then study other offers in the summer. There is great interest in this topic in Colombia. pic.twitter.com/MyrjNbryVp – Veterans & novels (@VNoveles) April 7, 2023

