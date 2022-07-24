Piqué suffers bullying: the public whistles at him and yells at him, Shakira, Shakira! Video

With a spectacular goal from its new Brazilian winger Raphinha, Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 this Saturday in a vibrant friendly in Las Vegas (United States) in which several signings made their debut, such as the Polish Robert Lewandowski, but the one who suffered was the defender Gerard Piqué.

Taking advantage of a flagrant error of Eder Militao, Raphinha he scored the winning goal in the 27th minute with a left-footed shot from outside the area directly into Courtois’s top corner.

Lewandowski, Barcelona’s star signing, started from the start and tirelessly searched for the goal during the 45 minutes he was on the pitch.

With other reinforcements such as Raphinha himself, Christensen and Kessié, in addition to the return of Ansu Fati after the injury, Barcelona He gave a brushstroke of the competitive team that he wants to be again next season.

Piqué was the center of attention in the stadium. He was wowed by the crowd whenever he caught the ball.

Without a doubt, the separation of the Colombian singer Shakira It has affected him, because the people who attended the game did not leave him alone.

They cracked him up and every time he caught the ball they chanted the name of the Barranquillera, as recorded in this video.

