Piqué: striking video for which they say that his relationship with Clara Chía ended

Screenshot of ‘Telecinco’ video, Instagram Gerard Piqué
Although the former player has not spoken, Shakira’s followers see the recording as a “master test”.
December 9, 2022, 07:01 A.M.
Spanish media, such as the popular ‘Socialité’, from ‘Telecinco’, have hinted that the now ex-Barcelona player Gerard Piqué ended his relationship with the young Clara Chía Marti.
Although nobody from the environment of the former Catalan defender has confirmed or denied said information, the rumors on social networks continue to feed with the passage of time.
In fact, in the face of so many doubts, the followers of the player and also of his ex-partner, Shakira from Barranquilla, look for answers everywhere.
Given the silence of the protagonists, a video of Piqué and Clara Chía, in the last Davis Cup, is presented to some as the “queen proof” that things are not right.
In fact, some see the recording as a gesture that would show that “everything broke.”
(You can read: Watch out: Qatar World Cup returns, but not all matches are on open TV).
The ‘queen test’
As seen in the clip that circulates on social networks, Piqué was accompanied by Clara Chía in the last round that Spain played in the Davis Cup.
Dating there, the player would have kissed her in front of the public. However, later, as interpreted by some, Piqué would have ‘erased’ the gesture.
That, they say, is “the main proof” that things are not going well.
“What comes with water, goes with water” and “They seem very upset” are some of the most popular comments on networks.
SPORTS
More sports news
December 9, 2022, 07:01 A.M.
