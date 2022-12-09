Friday, December 9, 2022
Piqué: striking video for which they say that his relationship with Clara Chía ended

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 9, 2022
in Sports
Gerard Piqué announces his retirement by surpriseBarcelona defender Gerard Piqué announced his retirement as a footballer on Thursday.

Screenshot of ‘Telecinco’ video, Instagram Gerard Piqué

Although the former player has not spoken, Shakira’s followers see the recording as a “master test”.

Spanish media, such as the popular ‘Socialité’, from ‘Telecinco’, have hinted that the now ex-Barcelona player Gerard Piqué ended his relationship with the young Clara Chía Marti.

Although nobody from the environment of the former Catalan defender has confirmed or denied said information, the rumors on social networks continue to feed with the passage of time.

In fact, in the face of so many doubts, the followers of the player and also of his ex-partner, Shakira from Barranquilla, look for answers everywhere.

Given the silence of the protagonists, a video of Piqué and Clara Chía, in the last Davis Cup, is presented to some as the “queen proof” that things are not right.

In fact, some see the recording as a gesture that would show that “everything broke.”

The ‘queen test’

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí went viral on social networks because they were recorded kissing.

Photo:

Instagram @ 3gerardpique / @clarachia55

As seen in the clip that circulates on social networks, Piqué was accompanied by Clara Chía in the last round that Spain played in the Davis Cup.

Dating there, the player would have kissed her in front of the public. However, later, as interpreted by some, Piqué would have ‘erased’ the gesture.

That, they say, is “the main proof” that things are not going well.

“What comes with water, goes with water” and “They seem very upset” are some of the most popular comments on networks.

SPORTS

